Veterans find healing on Platte County cattle ranch

WESTON, Mo. -- A former Army Ranger is helping veterans re-adjust to civilian life by hiring them to work on his Platte County cattle ranch.

Veterans are working together to provide a unique cut of meat to the Kansas City market. The KC Cattle Company formed as a tribute to an Army Ranger who was killed in combat in 2011.

Jeremy Katzenberger was Patrick Montgomery's brother-in-law. They served in the First Ranger Battalion together, and when Montgomery got out of the Army, he decided to honor his brother-in-law's memory by raising Wagyu cattle. On a peaceful farm near Weston, Montgomery raises the docile breed, which is known for it's flavorful steaks.

But he also found the ranch work helped other veterans find purpose in their lives.

"I found peace from starting this business and as I started to bring more veterans out here I saw the same type of healing power that this place brings, to other veterans," Montgomery said. "Now it’s kind of like, 'Why don’t we hire everybody who’s having those same issues, who want to get into agriculture or who are looking for that next step in life.'"

The Parkville, Mo., native says studies show the Japanese breed of beef cattle may be healthier in omega 3 and omega 6 fatty acids than other red meat.

His online business ships cuts of beef to consumers across the nation. All the orders are handled by a staff made up solely of veterans.

Montgomery also makes sure that a portion of his sales are donated to veterans foundations, including War Horses for Veterans, which is based in the metro area.

To learn more about Wagyu beef from KC Cattle Company go to: www.kccattlecompany.com