With a marathon, NASCAR races and a Chiefs game, speed is king this weekend in KC

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Speed takes center stage in Kansas City this weekend.

The Kansas City Marathon steps off early Saturday. Race enthusiasts of a different kind can also enjoy the Kansas Lottery 300 and Hollyood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on Saturday and Sunday.

Nationally, Kansas City is best known for its speed right now in the form of Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

“Come on, I’m the cheetah, man. I do this," Hill told reporters in the locker room Friday.

Half-marathoner Teresa Christensen likes her chances against him in the long run.

“He might not be able to run 13 miles, so yeah, it’s a possibility. It really is. You’d be surprised how many men I’ve beat," she said.

NASCAR and football fans and race competitors will argue which is the better way to spend a few hours this weekend.

“No comparison because we are moving, and that’s the big thing. As you get older, keep up and keep up moving. So sitting down would be out. I’ve been to some of the races, but running is more fun really," Christensen said.

“It’s kind of surreal, and it’s different than watching it on T. It’s really up close and loud," NASCAR fan Sharon Griffith said.

But they agree not only do the events bring tens of thousands of people to Kansas City and tens of millions to the economy, they also bring people together.

“The camaraderie, just meeting the people and just everybody having a good time," Lori Stapleton said on her way inside the Speedway.

“It’s really a social thing you’ve got a group of runners and you are out there going with them every Saturday," runner John Scheiding said.