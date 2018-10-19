Women steals, then crashes ambulance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. - A woman is in trouble after she led police a chase in a stolen ambulance.

It all started around 11 p.m. on Thursday at Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton when a medic realized an ambulance was missing, according to WNEP.

That person called emergency communication officials who managed to track the GPS inside the ambulance.

Police officers tried to pull the driver over, but they say the woman refused and instead led them on a chase.

Officers say that woman slammed into the back of a police cruiser in Olyphant before speeding away.

Eventually, she hit a fence in a Dickson City neighborhood, lost control, and drove through several yards before going over a bank and hitting a tree.

She was taken to the hospital to be checked out. No one else was injured.

The ambulance, however, was badly damaged.