× 1 dead, 3 injured in multi-vehicle crash at Brighton and 23rd Street in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has died and three other people were injured Saturday afternoon following a three-vehicle wreck in Kansas City.

The crash was reported just before 1:45 p.m. near Brighton and 23rd Street, that’s just west of Van Brunt Blvd.

Police said the driver of a gold Dodge truck was killed in the crash. Three other people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Officials are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash at this time.

FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as new information becomes available.