1 man in serious condition after drive-by shooting in Raytown

RAYTOWN, Mo. — One person was taken to the hospital in serious condition following a drive-by shooting in Raytown Saturday afternoon.

Just after 2 p.m. police were called to the area of 87th and Elm on a shots fired call. Police were then called to a Popeye’s Chicken, located in the 7600 block of Raytown Road in reference to a man that had been shot. When officers arrived on scene they learned the male victim had been shot in the 9000 block of 87th Street just moments before.

It was reported to police that a dark sedan had passed the victim’s vehicle on 87th Street and someone from the dark sedan fired shots and struck the victim, the victim’s vehicle and a second vehicle that was nearby. Police said the suspect vehicle fled the scene.

Police said a woman was in the victim’s vehicle during the shooting but was not injured.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the TIPS Hotline, at 816-474-TIPS (8477.)