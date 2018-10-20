× Body of missing Kansas veteran, mother of 2, found after 5 months

OGDEN, Kan. — The body of a Kansas veteran and mother of two, who has been missing for five months has been found.

The Riley County Police Department reported on October 13 they received a call from someone reporting the discovery of possible human remains in the 300 block of North Park Road in Ogden.

The initial investigation confirmed the remains were human, and were later identified to be Ashley Elizabeth Meiss, a 30-year-old military veteran and mother of two, who was reported as missing to police from her Ogden home on May 17 of this year.

Autopsy results showed no indication of foul play, and next of kin have been notified, according to RCPD. A copy of the investigation will be forwarded to the County Attorney for review, police said this is standard procedure in such cases.

Since police reported her missing, friends and family have held multiple search parties in the area and have held candlelight vigils for Ashley. Ogden is located just 10 miles southwest of Manhattan.