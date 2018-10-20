Fire at Interstate Underground Warehouse in KC sends two people to the hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A fire at an underground Kansas City warehouse Saturday evening has sent to people to the hospital.

The Kansas City, Missouri Fire Department said eight people were inside Interstate Underground Warehouse, located in the 8200 block of E. 23rd Street, when the fire started around 5 p.m. Fire crews helped lead the eight people inside safely through heavy smoke.

Officials tell FOX4 two people were taken to the hospital due to the smoke.

The fire inside the warehouse is estimated to be about a quarter of a mile inside. Officials say roughly 55 firefighters were on the scene battling the fire.

The fire caused 23rd Street at I-435 to be blocked off for most of Saturday evening.

Smoke on 435 from the fire at Interstate Underground Warehouse. This is video I (poorly) shot as we drove South on 435 away from 23rd, toward I-70. @fox4kc pic.twitter.com/ZRmPVmekVj — Rebecca Gannon (@GannonReports) October 21, 2018