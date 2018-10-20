1 person dead following Kansas City shooting on East 114th Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a shooting Saturday afternoon that has left one person dead.

Kansas City Police Dispatch tell FOX4 the shooting occurred in the 6900 block of E 114th Street, just north of Longview Rd., around 1:45 p.m.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where they later died from their injuries.

At this time no suspect information has been released.

The identity of the victim will be released after family has been notified by police.

Police said it is being investigated as a homicide at this time.

This is a developing story, FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as new information becomes available.