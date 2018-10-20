Shred your sensitive papers for free with help of FOX4, Citizens Bank

KANSAS CITY, Mo. —  FOX4 is teaming up with Citizens Bank to help you shred your sensitive documents for free. Beginning at 7 a.m. on Thursday, October 25, visit either of these two bank branches to clear out your clutter securely:

  • Citizens Bank – 4701 College Blvd #100, Leawood, Kan.,  66211 (Please use the north entrance)
  • Citizens Bank – 4911 N Oak Trafficway, Kansas City, Mo.,  64118

The event will run between 7 and 10 a.m. at both locations, or until the trucks are full.

Here are the specifics about what you can and can’t bring:

  • Two box maximum per person
  • Paper only (Do not need to remove staples, binder clips, or paper clips)
  • No electronics
  • No DVDs or CDs
  • You cannot leave your boxes there – use them to bring your files but you must take them with you