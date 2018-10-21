1 person killed in multi-vehicle wreck involving KCPD vehicle on I-435 near Stadium Drive

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At least one person has been killed in a multi-vehicle crash involving a Kansas City Police Department vehicle on northbound I-435 just before Stadium Drive in Kansas City, Missouri.

The crash was reported just after 4 p.m. Officials only one lane is open at this time on northbound I-435 before Stadium Dr.

Officials at Arrowhead Stadium said the Raytown Road exit to Gate 5 is still open but traffic behind the crash is moving slow.

Kansas City Police Dispatch tells FOX4 at least one person has died. No other injuries have been reported at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation at this time.