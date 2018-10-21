FOX4/Hy-Vee Game Night highlights from October 19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Friday night marked the last week of the high school football regular season. In the video FOX4's Jason Lamb has highlights from Olathe North vs Olathe Northwest, Raytown vs. North Kansas City, Kearney vs. Smithville and Staley vs. Liberty. He also has scores from around the region.