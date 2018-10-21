PAOLA, Kan. -- A pair of unbeaten teams met Friday night, rivals who are playing for the league title and playoff seeding. FOX4's Sean McDowell has highlights from Louisburg vs. Paola in the video.
FOX4/Hy-Vee Game of the Week: Paola vs. Louisburg
-
FOX4/Hy-Vee Game of the Week: Liberty vs. Liberty North
-
FOX4/Hy-Vee Game of the Week: Blue Valley vs. St. Thomas Aquinas
-
FOX4/Hy-Vee Game of the Week: Platte County vs. Kearney
-
FOX4/Hy-Vee Game Night highlights from September 7
-
FOX4/Hy-Vee Game Night: Football kicks off on both sides of state line
-
-
FOX4/Hy-Vee Game Night highlights from October 19
-
FOX4/Hy-Vee Game Night highlights from September 28
-
FOX4/Hy-Vee Game Night highlights from September 14
-
FOX4/Hy-Vee Game of the Week: Rockhurst vs. Bishop Miege
-
SportsFest to feature former Chiefs coach Dick Vermeil, benefit KC’s Boys and Girls Clubs
-
-
Team of the Week: Oak Park Volleyball
-
Team of the Week: Notre Dame de Sion Golf
-
Lee’s Summit mom speaks for first time, three years after daughter’s brutal murder