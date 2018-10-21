Grandview man’s wheelchair accessible van stolen, damaged

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANDVIEW, Mo. -- A disabled man in Grandview is in a bind after his wheelchair accessible van was stolen. It happened on October 19, and police found it on Sunday, but now the fallout is creating a whole new mess of problems.

The van is David Henney's lifeline. If he can't use it, he says he can't get to doctors appointments. His wife, Regina Busby is on dialysis, and is having trouble getting medical care without it.

The van was stolen from outside their house in broad daylight. Busby says she came out of their home and realized it was gone. Henney said when it was stolen it felt like his life was over.

Grandview police found the van late Sunday morning in a church barking lot, and had it towed because it was damaged. Henney says he's happy to know where his van is, but doesn't know how much his insurance will cover for recovery and repairs.

"It was like - phew," Henney said. "But then everything else was setting in trying to figure out how much damage was done to it, because we don`t know."

"They took more than a van," Busby said while it was gone. "They took our lifeline for him to be able to go to appointments or anything. Just to be able to get out of the house. He can't do any of that now."

FOX4 was able to take a look at the van since Henney is unable to get out and see it. The lock on the inside is punched out. Henney says the tow company told him the steering column is broken, and his license plates are gone.

Now he will have to wait and see how and if he can get the van back to the way it is.

FOX4 helped Henney set up his own Facebook fundraising page if you would like to help.