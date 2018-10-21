Kansas City police identify victim in East 114th Street homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police have now identified the woman that was killed following a shooting early Saturday afternoon.

Police identified the victim Sunday morning as 19-year-old Serenity Roby-Williams.

The deadly shooting occurred in the 6900 block of E 114th Street, just north of Longview Rd., around 1:45 p.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived on scene they found several people tending to Roby-Williams, who was suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to an area hospital where she later died from her injuries.

At this time no suspect information has been released.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or at 816-474-TIPS.