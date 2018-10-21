Joe’s Forecast: Classic fall weather in KC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

No big changes in today's forecast as temperatures will be a bit below averagte and the winds, while not as strong as yesterday, will still be a bit on the breezy side after lunch today. No strong rain chances are showing up for the next several days

Check it out in the video forecast above!

Be sure to download our apps and follow us on Facebook.

Click here for the FOX4 Interactive Radar

FOX 4 meteorologists Mike Thompson, Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter and Michelle Bogowith will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in our area. Look for their reports on your television, on our app, and on our Facebook page.

Sign up to have the forecast emailed to you every month

Click here for the FOX4 Extreme Weather page