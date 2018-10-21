Loved ones talk dangers of drunk driving following serious wreck on I-29

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A 22-year-old Missouri man remains in serious condition after a drunk driver hit the car he was in at more than 100 miles per hour.

Austin Cross, of Maryville, Mo., is still at the University of Kansas Health System Sunday following the incident last Wednesday evening.

According to the crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, Cross was in the passenger seat of a vehicle that was merging onto Interstate 29 near St. Joseph when the driver of another vehicle going the wrong way hit the car Austin was in.

The Cross family said the driver was intoxicated and driving more than 100 miles per hour.

Authorities say the driver that hit Austin was running from them and now is facing a number of charges, including DWI and resisting arrest.

Now Austin's loved ones are using the crash as a lesson for others as they begin the long road to recovery.

"Don't drink and drive. No family deserves to go through this... nobody does," Francis Cross said.

You can help the Cross family pay for costly medical bills. Friends of the family set up a GoFundMe account for Austin.