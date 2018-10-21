× Police looking for missing Liberty man who suffers from several medical conditions

LIBERTY, Mo. — The Liberty Police Department says they are looking for a 51-year-old Liberty man with several medical conditions who was reported missing Sunday afternoon.

Police said Gayle W. Price Jr. walked away from the area of the 400 block of Choctaw St. just before 1:45 p.m. in an unknown direction.

Officials aid it is unknown if price has any medications with him.

Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Liberty Police Department at 816-439-4701.