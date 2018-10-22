× Another KC man has been charged in July 2017 deadly shooting near 24th and Van Brunt

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A second suspect has been charged in the July 2017 deadly shooting of 31-year-old Charles Williams Jr.

Jackson County prosecutors say 25-year-old Branden L. Hendren, of Kansas City, faces charges of second degree murder and armed criminal action.

According to court records filed Monday, another suspect charged last month, Felipe Reyna, 28, told police detectives in a statement last month that he and Hendren shot a handgun at Williams on July 21, 2017. Police found the victim deceased on a kitchen floor of a home in the area of 24th and Van Brunt.

A witness told police in 2017 that Williams had no weapon and had not made any threatening moves toward the shooters. The two suspects opened fire on the victim. Reyna fired a shotgun, according to the witness and Hendren fired a handgun.

Hendren was arrested by police on August 10, 2017. He has declined to make a statement regarding the investigation.

Prosecutors have requested a $500,000 cash bond for Hendren.

39.099727 -94.578567