Both directions of I-29 near KCI closed due to semi on fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A semi on fire Monday night has closed both directions of I-29 near KCI.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said both the northbound and southbound lanes of I-29 at Cookingham Drive are blocked due to the fire. Traffic in both directions is being diverted onto Cookingham Drive.

The fire was reported just before 8 p.m. The highway patrol tells FOX4 the fire only involves the semi at this time. The driver is okay.

FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as new information becomes available.