Burglars try and knock off KCK car wash three times in two weeks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- If you don’t at first succeed try, try again. It is a theory practiced by two knuckleheads who tried to burglarize a car wash in KCK three times.

Brian Underwood owns the car wash on Leavenworth Road near 75th Street in KCK. He has the place rigged with security cameras.

The latest video feature was three robbery attempts in two weeks all caught on tape.

“I am walking through the bay and find a broken drill bit,” Underwood said. “I naturally come over and look at the lock, I discover it has been drilled, there was an attempt to drill it.”

On the morning of October 8 a silver car is seen pulling into one of Underwood’s car wash bays. Using a portable drill, a guy tries to break the plug lock on the coin collector. It didn’t work and the guy leaves empty handed.

“He came back the next day," Underwood said. "Come to find out he had been here again, this time he brought a friend.”

On the night of October 9 the guy and his buddy are caught on video surveillance trying to again drill the coin collector lock open. One decides to take advantage of their surroundings and actually washes the car. Again, leaving with nothing, except a clean get away car.

Could three times be a charm? Well, these guys wanted to find out when they returned October 19 at 5:20 in the morning. Again, trying to break into the coin collector.

Underwood said he found metal shavings and broken drill bits all over the place.

“One of the guys looked up and realized there was a camera looking down on him and they burned out real quick.”

It took "Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid" eight minutes to realize they were caught on camera.

“Determined they are for sure,” Underwood said. “And I think that’s why it is important these guys be identified and caught. If they are running around at five in the morning with a portable drill, coming back here three times, God only knows what else they are doing.”

Although the burglars didn’t get away with any money, they sure did waste a lot of Brian Underwood’s money. It will cost him hundreds of dollars to repair the damage these guys caused.

If you recognize the failed burglars, please call the KCK police. Reference police report number 2018-111937.