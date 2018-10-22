Cancer organization working to raise money to replace giant inflatable colon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A cancer organization is working to raise money to replace a unique item belonging to it.

Someone stole a giant inflatable colon from the Colon Cancer Coalition. It was stolen from a pickup truck in earlier this month.

The inflatable colon is used at various events to raise awareness about colon cancer. It's 10 feet-long, weighs 150 pound and is valued at $4,000.

The University of Kansas Cancer Center provided FOX4 the video above.

As of Monday nobody has still turned it in so the cancer organization is raising $4,000 for a new one. To help donate CLICK or TAP HERE



