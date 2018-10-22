× Dhomonique Ricks & Loren Halifax to climb 42 flights of stairs for the American Lung Association’s Fight for Air Climb

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FOX4’s Dhomonique Ricks and Loren Halifax are training, preparing to climb the stairs of a skyscraper for the American Lung Association’s ‘Fight for Air Climb’, scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 24.

To raise money for those affected by lung disease, Dhom and Loren and all the other participating climbers will take on 902 steps on 42 floors.

According to the American Lung Association, 32 million people are affected by lung disease in the US. Funds raised during the ‘Fight for Air Climb’ go toward research, programs, and advocacy efforts.

The climb is held at One Kansas City Place located at 12th and Main, across from the Power & Light District. It starts at 8 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 24.

You too can register for the event or just donate here.