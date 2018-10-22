Former Kansas governor Sebelius leads push for pre-existing conditions protection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Former Kansas governor and Health and Human Services secretary Kathleen Sebelius led a group speaking out against Republican efforts to repeal health care protections for those with pre-existing conditions.

The future of the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as "Obamacare," remains an important issue in this November's elections.

Sebelius and Kansas Democrat for Congress Sharice Davids joined cancer survivors and others who are worried that insurance companies soon may be able to restrict coverage again to people, based on their medical histories.

From a cystic fibrosis patient to the mother of a 6-year-old with cerebral palsy, people on both sides of the state line claim Affordable Care Act coverage is making life-saving differences in their lives.

Sebelius says Kansas U.S. Representative Kevin Yoder has voted 50 times to repeal the Affordable Care Act, and Missouri Attorney General and Republican for U.S. Senate Josh Hawley has joined a lawsuit that would eliminate the health coverage requirement in Obamacare.

"It’s incredibly important that people be educated and not buy the line from politicians who try and say: 'My record is not my record. My votes are not my votes,'" Sebelius said. "'Believe me. I will always protect your care.' Nothing could be further from the truth."

Although Democrats claim Yoder has accepted nearly $500,000 from insurance interests, the congressman has said he will protect those with pre-existing conditions and make sure they are not denied affordable coverage.

Yoder is a cosponsor of the Pre-Existing Conditions Protection Act, which would require insurers to accept patients if Obamacare is repealed.

Sharice Davids previously stated that she would vote in favor of a single-payer "Medicare For All" health plan. But Monday she told reporters she would approve the idea only if it had bi-partisan support.