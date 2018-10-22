Join FOX4’s Megan Dillard and Joe Lauria at Independence’s 70th annual Halloween Parade

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence is preparing to celebrate another milestone with the longest-running Halloween parade in the Kansas City area. On Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, the 70th Annual Halloween Parade, presented by Healing Well Chiropractic and organized by the Independence Chamber of Commerce will begin at 10 a.m. on the historic Independence Square.

Each year, several thousand spectators attend the parade. The parade floats include school marching bands, community organizations, dance studios, fire trucks and other emergency vehicles, tractors, classic cars, and clever costumes. FOX4’s Megan Dillard and Joe Lauria will be riding in a classic car.

Entries are judged in four categories: Commercial Division, Adult Division, Youth Division and Open Division. A first-place trophy will be awarded. Afternoon radio host Shotgun Jaxon, of 106.5 The Wolf is the Master of Ceremonies.

The parade follows a familiar route around and through the Square. It begins on Walnut Avenue near Pleasant Street and goes east to Main Street. At Main Street, it goes north for two blocks, then west for three blocks on Lexington Avenue, back to Spring. At that point, the parade turns north on Spring and goes several blocks (past Truman Road), then veers to the northwest on Bess Truman Parkway and ends at McCoy Park.

Immediately following the conclusion of the parade, attendees can enjoy FREE activities that include: Face painting, Trick-or-Treating, Balloon Artist, Photo Booth, Stencil Tattoo Artist, Crafts and much more.

In the weeks before the parade, try your luck with guessing the weight of the monster pumpkin located inside Hy-Vee at 40 Hwy and Noland. The winner will receive a $150 gift card from CommunityAmerica Credit Union. The pumpkin will be on display and your guess will be accepted from Oct. 12 through Oct. 25.