Judge finds Kansas City man guilty of January 2018 murder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County judge has found a Kansas City man guilty of a January homicide.

The judge found Tony Mack, 18, guilty of 2nd degree murder, assault and armed criminal action charges in the Jan. 28 shooting death of Leon Taylor.

According to court documents, Kansas City police responded to East 16th Street and Elmwood Avenue on a report of shots fired and found multiple shell casings in the street. Two shooting victims later arrived at Truman Medical Center. Taylor was pronounced dead at the hospital and the other victim was treated for his injuries.

The medical examiner found that the victim was shot several times and ruled the death a homicide.

A witness told investigators that Mack was arguing with the victim about assaulting a relative before firing into the car several times.

Mack is scheduled to be sentenced Dec 14.