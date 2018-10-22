× KC man charged after allegedly using popular websites to scam those seeking romance out of $900,000

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man was attempting to leave the United States when FBI agents arrested him and placed him in federal custody in connection with a $900,000 romance fraud scheme.

According to the affidavit, 49-year-old Ronayerin K. Ogolor has been a part of a conspiracy targeting people looking for companionship or romance since 2013.

Court documents say Ogolor used websites such as Facebook, ChristianMingle.com, or Hangout.com to target 13 victims, some who were elderly.

“Conspirators directed the victims to wire transfer or deposit money into various bank accounts, including accounts established and maintained by Ogolor,” the affidavit said.

The affidavit added that once the victims would transfer money into the account, the scammers would say more money was needed.

One victim, a widow in Indiana, sent Ogolor $450,000 because she believed Ogolor was a widower working on an oil rig off the coast of Louisiana. Another victim, this on in Texas, sent him at least $300,000. That victim believed Ogolor was a widower and U.S. Army general deployed in Afghanistan.

Ogolor faces one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with his alleged actions.

None of Ogolor’s victims were from Missouri, according to the affidavit.