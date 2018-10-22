× Lee’s Summit man charged after drunken night ends with pumpkin throwing, car fire

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — A Lee’s Summit man is behind bars after a drunken night ended with a car being lit on fire and a pumpkin being thrown into the air.

Grant Klene, 20, faces a charge of knowingly burning and exploding after allegedly lighting a Jeep on fire in his neighborhood.

It all started Sunday night after officers responded to reports of a vehicle on fire in a driveway near Long Lane and SE Long Place. The owner reported that his 2015 Jeep was set on fire. Another vehicle at the residence was not lit on fire, but appeared to have feces smeared on the driver’s seat.

After the fire, police received a call from Klene’s parents stating that their son was back home. Earlier in the evening, officers responded to a domestic disturbance at the residence after Klene became upset that his dad flushed his “pot” down the toilet.

According to court documents, Klene took a vodka bottle with him and proceeded to walk to the bar.

On the way to the bar, Klene allegedly stopped at a grocery store and threw a pumpkin into the air to see how high he could throw it. Once the pumpkin smashed to the ground, Klene was confronted by an employee, but he kept walking toward the bar.

Klene told officers that he watched the Chiefs game and consumed more alcohol before walking home.

He denied knowing anything about the vehicle fire and told officers he did not remember the walk home.

When he was arrested, Klene’s jeans were covered with feces and a lighter was found in his pocket. Klene told officers that he does not drink frequently, but when he does drink, he drinks too much.

Klene remains behind bars with a $10,000 bond.