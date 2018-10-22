Local woman whose car was stolen at same time she needed home repairs gets surprise gift

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A local woman who called Kansas City police in the middle of the night after someone stole her car, is finally seeing things in her life turn around.

Retired Sgt. Mike Coughlin nominated a woman who was going though a tough time for FOX4's Pay-It-Forward Award, and the surprise left her with a big smile.

Coughlin said someone recently stole the woman's car around the same time that her hot water heater and furnace both went out at her house.

"This lady seemed to have a whole of things coming together at the same time, and we're just trying to help her out," Coughlin said.

She was speechless when FOX4, Coughlin and Detective Sims surprised her with the $400. See that moment in the video player above.

FOX4 loves your ideas for our future Pay-It-Forward stories. To nominate someone who’s not a relative, click on or tap this link.