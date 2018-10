SHAWNEE, Kan. — A 26-year-old man died Monday morning after police say a driver backing out of a Shawnee duplex driveway hit him. This happened at about 9:20 a.m. at 73rd and Hedge Lane, which is just west of K-7 and north of W. 75th Street.

The man died at the scene, Shawnee police say a 51-year-old woman from Kansas City, Kan., was the driver and is cooperating with investigators.

Police haven’t released any further details yet, but we’ll update this story as more information is confirmed.