Nutcracker Tea Party performed in Overland Park is already sold out
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The 13th Annual Nutcracker Tea Party is a family-friendly, one-hour version of the holiday classic, The Nutcracker Ballet, performed by Crescendo Conservatory, along with a delightful tea party.
Event details:
Sheraton Overland Park Hotel at the Convention Center
Overland Park, Kan.
Saturday, Nov. 17 through Sunday, Nov. 18.
Tickets:
Tickets for this year’s shows have already sold out. Please email The Arts and Recreation Foundation of Overland Park at foa@artsandrec-op.org to be on the invitation list for 2019.
See video from the FOX4 Morning Show in 2017:
38.982228 -94.670792