Nutcracker Tea Party performed in Overland Park is already sold out

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The 13th Annual Nutcracker Tea Party is a family-friendly, one-hour version of the holiday classic, The Nutcracker Ballet, performed by Crescendo Conservatory, along with a delightful tea party.

Event details:

Sheraton Overland Park Hotel at the Convention Center

Overland Park, Kan.

Saturday, Nov. 17 through Sunday, Nov. 18.

Tickets:

Tickets for this year’s shows have already sold out. Please email The Arts and Recreation Foundation of Overland Park at foa@artsandrec-op.org to be on the invitation list for 2019.

See video from the FOX4 Morning Show in 2017:

