Overland Park chiropractor with revoked license charged with sexual battery

OLATHE, Kan. — A chiropractor who practiced in Overland Park and was issued an emergency license suspension this summer and subsequent revocation is facing two counts of sexual battery. Dr. Christopher L. Pounds, 38, was arrested Monday, his charges stem from alleged incidents in September of 2017 and January of 2018.

A criminal complaint shows he’s accused of inappropriately touching two different victims. A civil filing from one of the victims accuses him of sexual assault, saying it happened on three separate occasions. The victim notified the Kansas Board of Healing Arts, which issued an emergency suspension on May 25, and then revoked Pounds’ license on June 20.

Pounds practiced at Overland Park Family Chiropractic, located at 12070 Blue Valley Parkway. Records with the Kansas Secretary of State’s Office show he owned and operated the practice, opening it in 2014.

Pounds’ charges are misdemeanors and his bond is set at $10,000. Court records show he’s due in court on Tuesday afternoon.