Police looking for person possibly connected to July killing of KC honor student

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are looking for a person possibly connected to the killing of an 18-year-old man earlier this year.

Detectives announced Monday that they would like to speak with Ertayveon Frazier regarding the July homicide of Antonio Jones.

Police found Jones dead in his sisters car on the evening of July 23 near 59th and Swope Parkway.

Those that knew Jones said he was a good kid who was also an honor student excited about his future.

Anyone with information on where Frazier is are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).