Police training teaches how you can pay attention and help keep your neighborhood safe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Dozens of people in the metro learned how to keep an eye on their neighborhoods.

A lot of a Kansas City Police Department Central Patrol Training Monday night was about paying attention, yes, but also what you`re looking for and what to tell police when you call them.

Trainers said that's how it starts...a few people willing to stay on top of what's happening in their neighborhoods.

Most of the training was about teaming up with other people in your neighborhood to look out for one another, each other`s properties, and for things out of the ordinary.

The training was headed by Officer Holly Stricken, who said neighborhood watches are about connection and crime prevention.

"I want to empower them, to watch out for not only their property, but for their neighbors on either side and across the street; to take a leadership role in the neighborhood," Sticken said. It's bringing eyes to the street, knowing what to look for, what to listen for, the proper things when they call 911, what the call taker's going to be asking."

Jeff Owens was at the training representing the Crossroads. He said the word neighbor means more than just the person who lives next door.

"Every time we had a problem that wouldn`t go away, we solved it by having communication with the community and the police," Owens said. "It`s magic."

Sticken plans to have this kind of training once a month at Central Patrol Division. She said anyone is welcome.