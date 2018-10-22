Shake Shack planning second location in KC metro area

Officials with Shake Shack are planning to open a restaurant in Leawood at Town Center Plaza.

“We are always in search of distinctive community gathering places. Town Center Plaza is a bustling retail destination to bring our modern roadside burger stand. We’re thrilled to open in Leawood and provide the local community a fun place for to gather with family and friends,” said Andrew McCaughn, VP of Development at Shake Shack.

The proposal calls for a 3,600 square foot freestanding restaurant at the On The Border site at Town Center Plaza. The Leawood planning commission is set to hear the proposal during their meeting Tuesday night.

If Shake Shack gets approval, the restaurant could open sometime in 2019.