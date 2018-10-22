Video: Young man runs up to Lawrence home, smashes pumpkins then takes off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Video a Lawrence man posted to Facebook Thursday is getting a lot of views.

Chris Leiszler posted a 19-second video showing a young man deliberately smashing the pumpkins sitting on his front porch along with a photo of his two young sons looking angry and sad.

"If you happen to recognize the jerk in the video, let him know that the two guys in the picture would like to have a word with him," the post said.

In just a few days the video has more than 133,000 views.

"Someone out there knows who did it!" Leiszler posted on Facebook. "If you know him personally, you can report him anonymously to Lawrence Police and he will never know who turned him in. Please do the right thing!"

If you recognize the man in the video, call the Lawrence Police Department at (785) 832-7509.