17-year-old, 2 others in custody in connection with disturbing Facebook video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A 17-old-old male Independence police were looking to question in connection with a disturbing video posted on Facebook Monday evening is in custody.

Detectives were looking to speak with Alexander (Alex) Schader about the video shared Monday evening on Facebook showing someone pointing a pistol at a juvenile victim, who is later punched several times by another person.

Police said Schader and two other juvenile suspects were taken into custody Tuesday afternoon.

The department said they have received multiple calls from people about the incident.

Police said they received a report of the incident Monday night and that it occurred on Saturday, Oct. 20.

Anyone with further information are asked to call the Tips Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS, IPD tips at (816) 325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org