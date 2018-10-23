× DeLaSalle Education Center officials tell parents, students to be on lookout for suspicious vehicle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Students and parents at DeLaSalle Education Center are on alert Tuesday morning after noticing a strange SUV following students to school.

Officials with the school say the suspicious vehicle seen near 37th and Troost is a large white Chevrolet SUV. It is an early 2000 model with damage to the back end.

The vehicle description has been reported to police as well as faculty and students.

Parents or students who have additional questions or concerns should call the school at (816) 561-4445. If you see the suspicious vehicle please call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.