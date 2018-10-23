× Independence police looking for 17-year-old possibly involved in disturbing Facebook video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence Police Department are looking for a 17-year-old male seen in a disturbing video that has been shared on social media.

Police said the video shows someone pointing a pistol at a juvenile victim, who is later punched several times by another person.

Detectives said they would like to speak with Alexander (Alex) Schader. He is described as standing 5’5″ and weighing 120 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair.

The department said they have received multiple calls from people about the incident.

Police said they received a report of the incident Monday night and that it occurred on Saturday, Oct. 20.

If you know where Alex is, police ask you call the Tips Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS, IPD tips at (816) 325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org