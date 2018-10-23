× KC police investigate shooting in Price Chopper parking lot near 95th and Blue Ridge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating after two people were shot Tuesday night at a Price Chopper.

Police say the shooting happened near 95th and Blue Ridge Boulevard. Officers were dispatched to the area on the sound of shots around 8 p.m.

Police said initial information indicates shots were fired inside and outside the Price Chopper. The front doors to the grocery story appeared to be shattered by gunfire.

Two people, a man and a woman, were struck by gunfire and were driven to the hospital by a private vehicle.

No suspect information is immediately available.