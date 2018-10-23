× Kansas City police investigate homicide near East 55th and Michigan Ave

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a fatal shooting near East 55th St and Michigan Avenue.

Officers responded to the area on a shooting call just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday and found a black man in his late 20’s or early 30’s suffering from a gunshot wound. He was declared dead at the scene.

Detectives are working the case as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816)- 474 TIPS (8477) or the homicide unit at 816-234-5043.

This is a developing story.