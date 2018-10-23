Kansas City police investigate homicide near East 55th and Michigan Ave
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a fatal shooting near East 55th St and Michigan Avenue.
Officers responded to the area on a shooting call just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday and found a black man in his late 20’s or early 30’s suffering from a gunshot wound. He was declared dead at the scene.
Detectives are working the case as a homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816)- 474 TIPS (8477) or the homicide unit at 816-234-5043.
This is a developing story.
39.099727 -94.578567