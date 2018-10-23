1 dead, 2 injured in Kansas City triple shooting near 44th and Lawn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- One person has died and two others are hurt after they were shot near East 44th Terrace and Lawn Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to the area on a shooting and a vehicle crash shortly before 5 p.m. When officers arrived they found one vehicle in someone's backyard and two other damaged vehicles on the curb.

All three victims were taken to the hospital with one victim dying from their injuries.

Police are looking for multiple suspects in a silver car. No description information on the suspects have been released at this time. They are investigating this incident as a homicide.

This is a developing story, FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as new information becomes available.