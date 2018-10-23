Kansas City police searching for missing 49-year-old with schizophrenia

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are searching for a missing 49-year-old woman with schizophrenia who hasn’t been seen since Monday morning.

Teecha Webb was last seen around 11 a.m. Monday near 36th Street and Agnes Avenue in Kansas City.

The 49-year-old is described as 5-foot-tall weighing 130 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, a blue flannel shirt, grey pants, pink shoes and a black purse with flowers.

Kansas City police say Webb has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and is also non-compliant with medications.

If located, please call 911 or KCPD at 816-234-5136.