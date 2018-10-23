Kansas rolling out changes aimed at cutting long drivers license bureau waits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOPEKA, Kan. -- The state of Kansas is rolling out some changes aimed at cutting long lines and streamlining work at drivers license bureaus.

This summer FOX4 told you about driver frustrations in waiting to get help at the drivers license bureaus all day. Angst and frustration continue at many Kansas drivers license offices.

“I've got to go to work right now, so I’m going to have to take a day off tomorrow, come out here, sit here and wait another four hours,” Kansas resident Daniel Carrillo said.

Many drivers are just learning there’s an app that can help. It’s called “iKan." Using the smartphone app, or by going online, you can renew your vehicle tags, and now, your driver's license in seconds.

But there are some limitations. For your license, you must have proof of an eye exam within the past year and be ages 21 to 50. If you need a Real ID, you still have to go in person, but in the future, the state plans for the app to offer that, too.

The Kansas Department of Revenue said it’s also working to update office technology to make the whole process smoother.

“It has not gotten better. If they’ve improved that, they were really bad. It’s horrible. People in there are just camping out practically, in there four or five hours,” Carillo said.

Another way the state is trying to help is by extending office hours. Many license offices used to be closed Mondays, and most will now be open five days a week, with the option to open on Saturdays during peak times.