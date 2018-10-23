× Kansas works to speed up driver’s license renewals

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas officials say several changes should decrease the time people spend renewing their driver’s licenses.

Starting Tuesday, people ages 21-50 can renew licenses through the Department of Revenue’s iKan mobile app and online at https://ikan.ks.gov/ .

The department said in a news release Monday that people who want a Real Id must go into a driver’s license office but the state plans to eventually make that process available through the iKan app.

The department also has updated its KanLicense software program, which should decrease processing time.

And most driver’s license offices in Kansas will be open longer, starting next week. Most offices are adding Monday service and will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Offices will still have the option to open on Saturdays during peak times.