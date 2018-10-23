KC boy who rocked Sprint Center with Foo Fighters raises more than $15,000 to help sick friend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The young Kansas City boy who became an internet sensation after rocking Sprint Center with the Foo Fighters is using his new-found fame to do something really cool for one of his friends going through a tough time.

Collier Rule, who is just 10 years old, recently started a GoFundMe page for this friend Bo.

According to the page, Bo has a rare combination on diseases. In fact, the combination is so rare, the National Institute of Heath named the disease after Bo, the GoFundMe page said.

Bo's diseases include:

Type 1 diabetes

Epilepsy

Growth Hormone Deficient (he produces none and his mom has to give him a shot daily)

IGG deficiency (gets IVIG every other week)

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Chronic Lung Disease

Chronic Diarrhea

Granulomas on his liver and lungs

During an interview with FOX4 last week Collier said he hoped to raise $10,000 to help Bo. In just eight days, the campaign raised more than $15,000.

"I'm hoping that he can be out of the hospital forever," Collier told FOX4 during that interview. "If we get enough money or maybe a doctor will see it and help him because I want him to be able to go outside and play and got to school and do regular stuff. "

Collier posted on Instagram Monday that he is now challenging his followers to raise $20,000 to help Bo.

