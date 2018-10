× KC Forum: Survivor, Chimney Safety and JDRF

2018-42 I host a public affairs radio show on Q104FM and KC102FM Sunday mornings from 6:30 to 7am. This week we hear from one mother who has lived with Type 1 diabetes from the time her child was diagnosed as a toddler. A breast cancer survivor talks about the importance of being your own advocate.

Executive Producer: Cadie Connors

Associate Producer: Andreina Byrne

Engineer: Ed Walker

Voice: Doug Medlock

Music: The Eders