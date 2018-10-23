KCPD needs help finding 16-year-old missing for nearly two weeks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 16-year-old who has not been seen for nearly two weeks.

Destiny Boyd was last seen on Thursday, Oct. 11 near Swope Parkway and East 60th Street.

She is about 5 foot 3 inches tall and weighs approximately 125 pounds. When Boyd was last seen she had on a gray hoodie, faded jeans and blue Converse.

Her family told police they are concerned for her well-being.

If you see Boyd, please call 911 or the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at (816) 234-5136.