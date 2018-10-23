Police ID Shawnee man killed by driver backing out of driveway

SHAWNEE, Kan. — A 26-year-old Shawnee man killed after he was struck by a driver backing out of their driveway has been identified.

The Shawnee Police Department identified the victim Tuesday as Hunter McPhail.

The incident occurred Monday morning when a driver backing out of a Shawnee duplex driveway hit McPhail at 73rd and Hedge Lane, which is just west of K-7 and north of W. 75th Street.

Police said McPhail died at the scene.

The 51-year-old woman from Kansas City, Kan., was the driver and is cooperating with investigators.

The Traffic Safety Unit continues to investigate this crash