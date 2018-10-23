Police ID Shawnee man killed by driver backing out of driveway

SHAWNEE, Kan. — A 26-year-old Shawnee man killed after he was struck by a driver backing out of their driveway has been identified.
The Shawnee Police Department identified the victim Tuesday as Hunter McPhail.
The incident occurred Monday morning when a driver backing out of a Shawnee duplex driveway hit McPhail at 73rd and Hedge Lane, which is just west of K-7 and north of W. 75th Street.
Police said McPhail died at the scene.
The 51-year-old woman from Kansas City, Kan., was the driver and is cooperating with investigators.
The Traffic Safety Unit continues to investigate this crash
39.022848 -94.715187