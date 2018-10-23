× Silver Alert issued for missing 87-year-old St. Joseph man with dementia, Alzheimer’s

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Officials have issued a Alert for a missing St. Joseph man with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

Robert Maxwell was last seen around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at a home on Private Drive 3483 in St. Joseph. His family said they had seen him Monday night and discovered he was missing Tuesday morning.

The 87-year-old is described as 5-foot-9, weighing 194 pounds with white hair and green eyes. He wears glasses with yellow lenses and was last seen wearing a yellow jacket, gray shirt and brown pants.

Anyone who sees Maxwell or has information for police is asked to call 911 or the Andrew County Sheriff’s Office at 816-324-4114.