Trash truck hits, seriously injures woman in Shawnee

SHAWNEE, Kan. -- Shawnee police say a woman was taken to the hospital Tuesday with serious injuries after a trash truck hit her on on a residential street.

The incident happened around 10:15 a.m. near 65th and Halsey Street. Police said a 37-year-old Tonganoxie driver was backing after collecting trash on a dead end street with they collided with a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a 69-year-old Shawnee woman, was taken to an area hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Police said the driver of the trash truck, along with the company are cooperating with the investigation.

The company, Republic Services of Kansas City released the following statement Tuesday afternoon:

Our thoughts are with everyone involved in the incident earlier today, including our driver who is understandably shaken up. We are cooperating fully with the local authorities as part of their ongoing response to the matter and referring any media inquiries to the authorities at this time.